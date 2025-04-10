Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by Zuckerman Investment Group LLC

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Cunning Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $773,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VCSH opened at $78.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.45. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.289 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.