Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Shares Down 14% After Analyst Downgrade

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET)’s stock price fell 14% on Thursday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$17.00 to C$14.00. The stock traded as low as C$7.83 and last traded at C$7.99. 964,774 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 763,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.29.

VET has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. Desjardins downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.75.

The company has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.03%.

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

