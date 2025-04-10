Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Shares Up 20.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) traded up 20.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$9.41 and last traded at C$9.29. 2,511,157 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 228% from the average session volume of 764,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.72.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Desjardins lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1.75, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.03%.

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

