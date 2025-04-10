Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Stock Price Down 13.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET)’s share price was down 13.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$17.00 to C$14.00. The company traded as low as C$7.83 and last traded at C$8.01. Approximately 1,567,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 776,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.29.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. ATB Capital cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.75.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VET

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 13.8 %

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.03%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.