Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRCA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 134,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,890. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $41.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 625.06% and a negative return on equity of 591.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 404.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 25,130 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 106.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 36,028 shares during the last quarter. 42.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

