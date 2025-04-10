Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VRCA
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.8 %
Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 625.06% and a negative return on equity of 591.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Verrica Pharmaceuticals
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 404.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 25,130 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 106.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 36,028 shares during the last quarter. 42.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Verrica Pharmaceuticals
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.