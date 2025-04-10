VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) to Issue Dividend of $0.17

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1708 per share on Friday, April 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 8.0% increase from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of UITB traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.08. The stock had a trading volume of 162,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,398. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $48.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.65 and its 200 day moving average is $46.60.

About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

