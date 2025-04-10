VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0767 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 6.8% increase from VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of UCRD stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.25. VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $22.02.

Get VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

About VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (UCRD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that employs a proprietary ESG and credit rating methodology to select investment-grade corporate bonds. UCRD was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.