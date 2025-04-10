VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVMGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2703 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 403.7% increase from VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ UIVM traded down $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $48.36. The company had a trading volume of 551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.06 and its 200-day moving average is $48.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.83. VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $45.08 and a 1-year high of $52.74.

About VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF

The VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (UIVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, volatility-weighted index of stocks from developed economies outside of the United States. UIVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Dividend History for VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM)

