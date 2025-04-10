VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2703 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 403.7% increase from VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ UIVM traded down $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $48.36. The company had a trading volume of 551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.06 and its 200-day moving average is $48.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.83. VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $45.08 and a 1-year high of $52.74.

About VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF

The VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (UIVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, volatility-weighted index of stocks from developed economies outside of the United States. UIVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

