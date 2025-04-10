VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2094 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th.

Shares of USTB traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.25. The company had a trading volume of 129,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,698. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.29 and a 52 week high of $50.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.42.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

