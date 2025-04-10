VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2025

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDLGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2256 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 80.6% increase from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDL traded down $1.72 on Thursday, reaching $62.21. 13,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,842. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.89. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $58.64 and a 52 week high of $70.76.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Dividend History for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL)

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.