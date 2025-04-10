VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2256 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 80.6% increase from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CDL traded down $1.72 on Thursday, reaching $62.21. 13,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,842. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.89. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $58.64 and a 52 week high of $70.76.
VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
