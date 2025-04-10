VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1441 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 69.2% increase from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSB traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.19. 10,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,255. The stock has a market cap of $250.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.05. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $49.12 and a 1 year high of $65.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.58.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

About VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.