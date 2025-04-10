Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Price Down 2.9% – Should You Sell?

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.08 and last traded at $13.02. 1,038,815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 3,656,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on VIPS. Citigroup lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

Vipshop Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average is $14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.53.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). Vipshop had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vipshop

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vipshop by 4.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 76,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 16.9% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 3,647.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 389,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 379,396 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Vipshop during the third quarter worth $14,938,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vipshop by 5.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,256,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,937,000 after buying an additional 176,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

