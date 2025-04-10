Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $73.77, but opened at $68.85. Visteon shares last traded at $67.44, with a volume of 73,872 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Visteon from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Visteon from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.75.

Visteon Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.21.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $2.47. Visteon had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.17 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Visteon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,909,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,106,000 after acquiring an additional 16,442 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Visteon by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,448,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,468,000 after purchasing an additional 536,073 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Visteon by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,184,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,090,000 after purchasing an additional 62,610 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Visteon by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,024,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Visteon by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 908,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,621,000 after buying an additional 45,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

