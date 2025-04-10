Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Receives $163.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.23.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VST shares. Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Vistra stock opened at $119.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.49 and a 200-day moving average of $141.42. Vistra has a 52 week low of $64.26 and a 52 week high of $199.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.2235 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.62%.

In other Vistra news, Director John William Pitesa purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,442.25. This trade represents a 76.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total value of $2,997,449.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,513.97. This trade represents a 32.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VST. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Vistra by 9.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 78,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the period. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vistra during the third quarter worth about $17,781,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $565,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

