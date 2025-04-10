Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Earns Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $115.00 target price on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.70% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Walmart from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.43.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,946,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,485,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a twelve month low of $58.56 and a twelve month high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $180.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.83 billion. Analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $2,493,888.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,972,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,166,630.71. This trade represents a 0.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $1,220,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 568,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,859,472.96. This represents a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,852 shares of company stock worth $16,785,080 in the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 14.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,235,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $503,517,000 after purchasing an additional 809,352 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 151,115 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,203,000 after acquiring an additional 88,177 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $541,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Walmart by 4.2% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 9,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

