Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Lowered to $91.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 1.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WMT. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Walmart from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walmart from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Walmart from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

Get Walmart alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Walmart Trading Up 9.8 %

WMT opened at $89.77 on Wednesday. Walmart has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $105.30. The stock has a market cap of $719.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $180.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.83 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $195,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 398,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,288,807.84. This trade represents a 0.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $2,493,888.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,972,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,166,630.71. This represents a 0.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,852 shares of company stock worth $16,785,080 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1,007.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.