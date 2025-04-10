Walrus (WAL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $608.60 Million

Walrus (WAL) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 10th. Walrus has a market capitalization of $608.60 million and approximately $133.69 million worth of Walrus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Walrus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000580 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Walrus has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82,164.92 or 1.00496844 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81,907.56 or 1.00182062 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Walrus Token Profile

Walrus’ genesis date was March 26th, 2025. Walrus’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,282,708,333 tokens. The official website for Walrus is www.walrus.xyz. Walrus’ official Twitter account is @walrusprotocol.

Walrus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Walrus (WAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Sui Network platform. Walrus has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 1,282,708,333 in circulation. The last known price of Walrus is 0.49846549 USD and is up 19.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $114,302,276.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.walrus.xyz.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walrus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walrus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Walrus using one of the exchanges listed above.

