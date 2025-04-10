Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Trading Down 5.8% – Time to Sell?

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $85.80 and last traded at $86.10. 4,100,589 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 9,929,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.44.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Prescient Securities dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $154.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in Walt Disney by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

