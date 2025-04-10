Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Trading Down 11.8% – Should You Sell?

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 11.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $8.17. Approximately 7,691,666 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 32,230,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, February 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di acquired 17,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $197,917.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 159,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,824.12. The trade was a 12.17 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth about $676,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 26,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 97,080.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,708 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,757,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 30,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.0% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 512,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 28,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

