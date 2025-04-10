Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 595,982 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $282,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,571,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Watsco by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certior Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Performance

NYSE:WSO opened at $500.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $495.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.81. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $396.82 and a fifty-two week high of $571.42.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 17.59%. Research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.70. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on WSO shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $486.25.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

