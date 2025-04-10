Wedbush Cuts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $250.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $325.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Loop Capital cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Apple from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.26.

Apple stock opened at $198.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Apple has a 52 week low of $164.08 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, analysts expect that Apple will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.87%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $8,683,316.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,072,269.86. The trade was a 17.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $733,637,976.75. This trade represents a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,451 shares of company stock worth $40,818,720 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in Apple by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,380,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $787,631,000 after acquiring an additional 588,427 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the third quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its position in Apple by 3.3% in the third quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 18,816 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 8.7% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 117,896 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,470,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 57,254 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,340,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

