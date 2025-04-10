Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 95 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,685.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XAR opened at $162.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $131.78 and a 52 week high of $181.39.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

