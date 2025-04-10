Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Crocs by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Crocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Crocs by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $511,325.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,565.25. This represents a 13.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $1,600,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,870.87. The trade was a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of CROX stock opened at $99.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.03 and its 200 day moving average is $110.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.11 and a 12 month high of $165.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 46.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Crocs from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.53.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

