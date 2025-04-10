Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 44 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in MSCI by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in MSCI by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MSCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MSCI from $700.00 to $680.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $617.00 to $723.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MSCI from $623.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.58.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.25, for a total transaction of $2,621,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 294,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,542,084.75. The trade was a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $574.51 per share, with a total value of $3,044,903.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,951 shares in the company, valued at $729,599,549.01. This trade represents a 0.42 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI stock opened at $550.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.95 and a 1-year high of $642.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $564.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $587.09.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.22. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 156.08% and a net margin of 38.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

