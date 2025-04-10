Weiss Ratings Reiterates Hold (C) Rating for A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c)” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Weiss Ratings in a report released on Tuesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.86.

AOS opened at $62.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.80 and its 200-day moving average is $71.70. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $92.45.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.05). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 13.98%. Equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Douglas Samuel Karge sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $27,507.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,471.85. This represents a 13.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $67,356.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,562.85. The trade was a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth approximately $57,310,000. Czech National Bank increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 39,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 40.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2,197.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

