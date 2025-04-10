Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Stock

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AXS. StockNews.com lowered AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AXIS Capital in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Shares of AXS traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,411. AXIS Capital has a one year low of $60.45 and a one year high of $101.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.67.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.29. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 18.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles A. Davis sold 2,139,037 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total value of $199,999,959.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,404,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,786,435.50. The trade was a 47.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 64.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the third quarter worth about $453,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the third quarter worth about $638,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 97.4% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 25,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

