Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Stock

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $317.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s previous close.

PGR has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $273.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $300.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Progressive from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $300.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.59.

Get Progressive alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Progressive

Progressive Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:PGR traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $273.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,351,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,558. Progressive has a 1-year low of $201.34 and a 1-year high of $292.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $160.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.95.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.64. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 11.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.29, for a total value of $234,044.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,463,329.23. This trade represents a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.29, for a total transaction of $142,324.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,024.07. This trade represents a 12.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $14,844,282. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.