Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Stock Price

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $191.00 to $173.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. William Blair cut shares of Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.79.

Leidos stock opened at $139.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.08 and a 200-day moving average of $152.35. Leidos has a one year low of $123.23 and a one year high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 30.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that Leidos will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In related news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $203,320.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,260.48. This represents a 19.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $279,278.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,287.36. The trade was a 15.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 9.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Leidos by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

