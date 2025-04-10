Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Price

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RBLX. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. CICC Research began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of Roblox stock traded down $2.42 on Wednesday, reaching $54.89. 3,162,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,909,987. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of -37.86 and a beta of 1.49. Roblox has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $75.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.13.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 138,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $9,923,309.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,301 shares in the company, valued at $9,260,537.62. This represents a 51.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 982 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $60,157.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,261 shares in the company, valued at $12,513,028.86. This represents a 0.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,232,833 shares of company stock worth $76,827,466. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Roblox by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 48,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Roblox by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 15,846 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 10,307.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 598,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,472,000 after purchasing an additional 592,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 136.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

