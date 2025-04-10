Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 9,755 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,580 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $48,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Paycom Software by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Paycom Software by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 9,933 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Stock Performance

PAYC stock opened at $218.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.07. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.50 and a fifty-two week high of $242.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 33.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PAYC. StockNews.com cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $229.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.80.

Get Our Latest Report on PAYC

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.22, for a total transaction of $109,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,840.60. The trade was a 6.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Randall Peck sold 3,600 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total transaction of $763,884.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,750,606.35. The trade was a 6.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,024. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.