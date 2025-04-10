Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Price Down 3.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) traded down 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $63.08 and last traded at $64.06. 6,213,249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 17,486,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.33.

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.66.

The company has a market cap of $205.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

