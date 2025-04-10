Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WAL. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Shares of WAL traded down $6.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.30. 740,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,858. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $53.75 and a 12-month high of $98.10.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 13.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAL. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

