What is Taglich Brothers’ Estimate for Phunware Q1 Earnings?

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Free Report) – Analysts at Taglich Brothers raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Phunware in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 8th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for Phunware’s current full-year earnings is ($0.97) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Phunware’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Get Phunware alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Phunware from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Roth Capital set a $4.50 price target on shares of Phunware in a report on Monday, March 24th.

Phunware Stock Performance

Shares of PHUN stock opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.53. The company has a market cap of $54.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.35. Phunware has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.93 million. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 244.22% and a negative net margin of 867.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phunware

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phunware by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 100,010 shares in the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Phunware during the fourth quarter worth $520,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Phunware during the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phunware by 285.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 33,922 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phunware Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include mobile software and application transaction solutions comprise integration of software development kit (SDK) licenses, which consists of analytics that offers data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging, which enables brands to send messages; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services, such as mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.