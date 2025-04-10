William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for GIC

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Global Industrial in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 9th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will earn $1.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.77. The consensus estimate for Global Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Global Industrial’s FY2027 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Global Industrial Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE GIC traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.97. 2,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,648. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.53. Global Industrial has a 1 year low of $20.79 and a 1 year high of $43.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Industrial

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). Global Industrial had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.07 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Industrial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Global Industrial by 9.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Global Industrial by 340.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Global Industrial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Industrial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 66.24%.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

