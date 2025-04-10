Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Woodward by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Price Performance

NASDAQ WWD opened at $174.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.45 and a 12-month high of $201.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.95 and its 200-day moving average is $177.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Woodward Increases Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. Woodward had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Woodward news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $641,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,109.72. This trade represents a 17.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total transaction of $864,156.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,157. This trade represents a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,900 shares of company stock worth $5,215,444 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WWD. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Woodward from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Woodward from $205.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Woodward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WWD

About Woodward

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.