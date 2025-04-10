World Investment Advisors Acquires Shares of 6,778 Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

HOOD opened at $42.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $66.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 90,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $4,604,180.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,478.14. This represents a 94.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $201,987.03. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,853 shares in the company, valued at $201,987.03. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,651,987 shares of company stock valued at $132,806,233 over the last 90 days. 19.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HOOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $76.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.06.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

