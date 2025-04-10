World Investment Advisors Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

World Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.09. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $29.46.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

