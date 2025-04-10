Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $122.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $4.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.42. 349,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,638. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $67.67 and a 52-week high of $113.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.82.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 20.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 45.18%.

Institutional Trading of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WH. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 434.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 508.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 86.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Further Reading

