Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $10.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $18.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on XHR. StockNews.com lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

NYSE XHR traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.68. 548,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.31. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $981.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.34. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. This is an increase from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 373.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2,492.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

