YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Announces Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:SDTY)

YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:SDTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.227 per share on Friday, April 11th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th.

YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Stock Down 6.6 %

SDTY stock traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.34. 12,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38. YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $51.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.84.

Get YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF alerts:

About YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (SDTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide a high weekly distribution to shareholders through an actively managed synthetic covered call strategy, while also providing limited exposure to the price return of the S&P 500 Index.

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.