YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Announces Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:SDTY)

YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:SDTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.227 per share on Friday, April 11th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th.
YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Stock Down 6.6 %
SDTY stock traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.34. 12,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38. YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $51.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.84.
About YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF
