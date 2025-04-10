Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,220,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,772 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $106,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,901,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,179,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,722,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Yum China by 399.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,727,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum China by 49.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,865,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,494 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

Insider Activity at Yum China

In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat sold 37,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $1,851,796.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,021,879.47. This trade represents a 8.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Kuai sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $188,019.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,728,782.42. This represents a 6.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,242,176. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of YUMC opened at $46.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.49. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $53.99.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on YUMC

Yum China Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.