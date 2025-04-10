Yvonne Hui Sells 1,878 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) insider Yvonne Hui sold 1,878 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $44,790.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,508.65. The trade was a 6.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Yvonne Hui also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, Yvonne Hui sold 127 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $3,556.00.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Yvonne Hui sold 362 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $9,549.56.

On Friday, January 10th, Yvonne Hui sold 388 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $10,805.80.

Phreesia Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PHR traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.09. 639,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,457. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in Phreesia by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,271,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,999,000 after buying an additional 727,384 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,873,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,307,000 after buying an additional 626,579 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,657,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 653,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,445,000 after buying an additional 296,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Phreesia by 448.6% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 174,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after buying an additional 143,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PHR shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Phreesia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

