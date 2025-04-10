Zacks Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for SRPT

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, April 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $2.44 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.56. The consensus estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.64 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $12.25 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $202.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.18.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Up 12.9 %

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $55.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 0.93. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $173.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,842,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,829,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,696,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,910,000 after buying an additional 44,306 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 67,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 16,717.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after buying an additional 84,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

In related news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $248,203.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,187.68. The trade was a 8.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

