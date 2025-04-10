Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Outlook for UHS Earnings

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Universal Health Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $5.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.29. The consensus estimate for Universal Health Services’ current full-year earnings is $15.92 per share.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $271.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.93.

UHS opened at $183.31 on Thursday. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $152.69 and a twelve month high of $243.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 4.75%.

In other news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $179,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,230.56. The trade was a 11.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,675,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $838,821,000 after buying an additional 44,099 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $306,776,000 after purchasing an additional 52,042 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,241,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $222,721,000 after purchasing an additional 253,385 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 0.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 624,143 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $111,984,000 after buying an additional 27,903 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

