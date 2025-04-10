Zacks Research Issues Positive Outlook for OII Earnings

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Oceaneering International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 8th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Oceaneering International’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.61 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Citigroup cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oceaneering International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

Shares of OII opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.94. Oceaneering International has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $30.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $713.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.60 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 5.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oceaneering International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Oceaneering International by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 354.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

