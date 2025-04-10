ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

ZKH Group Limited (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.34, but opened at $3.19. ZKH Group shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 51,555 shares.

ZKH Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $470.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZKH Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZKH. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in ZKH Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,845,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,499,000 after buying an additional 888,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ZKH Group during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ZKH Group during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

ZKH Group Company Profile

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.

