Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 532,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,553 shares during the period. Chewy accounts for about 1.7% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $17,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHWY. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Chewy by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth $63,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Chewy by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Insider Activity at Chewy

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 114,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $4,302,701.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,809 shares in the company, valued at $19,973,799.30. This represents a 17.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 71,365 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $2,540,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 262,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,566.80. This trade represents a 21.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 837,538 shares of company stock valued at $31,310,938 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CHWY. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Chewy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Chewy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chewy

Chewy Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $33.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.30. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $40.09.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 3.51%. Chewy’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chewy

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.