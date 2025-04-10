Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 532,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,553 shares during the period. Chewy accounts for about 1.7% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $17,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHWY. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Chewy by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth $63,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Chewy by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Chewy
In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 114,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $4,302,701.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,809 shares in the company, valued at $19,973,799.30. This represents a 17.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 71,365 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $2,540,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 262,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,566.80. This trade represents a 21.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 837,538 shares of company stock valued at $31,310,938 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Chewy Stock Up 6.4 %
Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $33.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.30. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $40.09.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 3.51%. Chewy’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.
