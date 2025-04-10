Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Sells 185 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.4% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 108,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,216,000 after buying an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 891,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,393,000 after acquiring an additional 13,980 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 59,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank raised AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 29,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total value of $6,070,159.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,223.60. This trade represents a 40.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,183,398.72. The trade was a 52.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,471 shares of company stock valued at $23,426,451. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock opened at $179.81 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.58 and a 1-year high of $218.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.74. The firm has a market cap of $318.08 billion, a PE ratio of 74.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a return on equity of 296.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 273.33%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.