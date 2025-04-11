101 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Bought by Redwood Park Advisors LLC

Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.09.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 3.4 %

ITW opened at $226.88 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.66 and a 1-year high of $279.13. The stock has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 95.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 41,472 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $11,249,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,502 shares in the company, valued at $13,698,667.50. The trade was a 45.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $18,431,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 260,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,516,979.20. The trade was a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,925 shares of company stock worth $42,973,845 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.