10,101 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Acquired by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in Amgen by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 25,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.12, for a total transaction of $7,341,190.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,496,669.44. This trade represents a 46.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Reese sold 25,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.44, for a total transaction of $7,679,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,240,533.68. The trade was a 40.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,341 shares of company stock worth $20,644,335 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $281.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.30 and a 52-week high of $346.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Amgen from $333.00 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.22.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

